Remember what Aspen Public Radio did

It appears that KAJX “All news all the time” is ramping up for another fund drive and I’m guessing they think everyone has forgotten their betrayal of local artist programming and “Performance Today.” Well, I for one have not forgotten and they’re not getting one cent out of me until they bring back local music and “Performance Today.”

If you were among those at the packed KAJX board meeting a few months ago, note that all our pleading did nothing. You might want to withhold funding as well.

Jon Busch

Aspen