Reject politization of assessor position

Voting Deb Bamesberger for county assessor is an easy call. Much better temperament and more relevant experience than her opponent. Not only professionally, but personally. Deb's a mother of three successful adult children. She's an experienced Realtor. Almost seven years working in the Assessor's Office. But there's another reason to vote Deb Bamesberger.

In a race that should be nonpartisan, the local Democrat party in-crowd is trying to foist a retread politician with no relevant experience on us for this important job that shouldn't be tarnished by politics. A vote for Deb is a rejection of the attempt to politicize the race.

Maurice Emmer

Neil Siegel

Aspen