Redstone/McClure bike path not environmentally feasible

The proposed Redstone to McClure Pass bike path is another example of recreation at all costs with very little regard to the impacts placed on wildlife and their habitat.

The Hayes Creek Canyon Bypass departs from the highway and would create immutable changes to our national forest. In a time of increasing recreational pressure, we should not be reclaiming and redeveloping abandoned railroad grades which last saw use in 1941. This action directly increases the human imprint on the land. This action disrupts an elk migration corridor, winter range, and calving grounds. This action threatens a peregrine falcon eyrie. Wild lands are an enduring resource, and wildlife will endure as long as we act on their behalf.

Howie Kuhn

Carbondale