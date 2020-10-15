Re-elect Shenk to Snowmass council
This is a letter in support of Alyssa Shenk for re-election to Snowmass Village Town Council.
Over the course of her first term, Alyssa has demonstrated the qualities that make her a great person in general: integrity, balance, understanding and intelligence. She is a dedicated family person and is stalwart in her love and commitment to Snowmass Village.
Snowmass Village is in the midst of a development, visitation and population explosion, and we need a person with her professional (legal) and personal outlook to help us navigate the milieu of critical and permanent issues arising in the next four years. Alyssa has the experience and disposition for that job.
We are privileged that Alyssa chooses to contribute her talents and hard work to our village. Please join us in support of Alyssa Shenk for Snowmass Town Council, and thus a strong and sustainable future!
Heather and John Kenny; Heather and Tryg Hutto; Michelle and Tom Sherlock
Snowmass Village
