Re-elect Shenk to Snowmass council
I would like to encourage you to vote for Alyssa Shenk in her bid to be re-elected to Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Alyssa for many years, and had the privilege of teaching her son in second grade. Alyssa is a wonderful mom, a tireless volunteer for the Aspen School District, and a hard-working woman of the finest character.
Alyssa would like the chance to continue to serve the town of Snowmass Village and I heartily endorse her efforts. Please vote for Alyssa!
Susan McKeller
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User