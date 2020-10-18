Re-elect Shenk to Snowmass council

I would like to encourage you to vote for Alyssa Shenk in her bid to be re-elected to Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Alyssa for many years, and had the privilege of teaching her son in second grade. Alyssa is a wonderful mom, a tireless volunteer for the Aspen School District, and a hard-working woman of the finest character.

Alyssa would like the chance to continue to serve the town of Snowmass Village and I heartily endorse her efforts. Please vote for Alyssa!

Susan McKeller

Snowmass Village