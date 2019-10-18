Re-elect Larson to RE-1 board

I have had the pleasure of serving on the Roaring Fork Schools RE-1 Board of Education with Shane Larson for the past four years. I wholeheartedly support his running for re-election. Shane has been an asset to the board and the school district; he is always thoughtful and thorough in his preparation for board meetings, and consistently has the students, staff and community in mind when discussing matters and making decisions.

Shane’s re-election will ensure the district keeps moving in a positive direction and meeting the goals of the community developed strategic plan. Remember that all voters within the Roaring Fork School District’s boundaries cast votes for all Board of Education candidates, regardless of what district you live in or that they are running for. Vote for Shane Larson on or before Nov. 5!

Mary Geiger

Glenwood Springs