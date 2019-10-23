Re-elect Larson to Glenwood schools

Please join me in supporting Shane Larson’s re-election to the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.

At the least, the board role requires dedication, integrity and an open mind. At its best, it demands the knowledge to see the big and sometimes fierce questions, the grace to ask them in a respectful way and the confidence to lead through times of change with empathy and compassion for all.

Shane demonstrates all of this with strength, grit and a welcome humility.

Everyone who lives in the Roaring Fork School District gets to vote for school board candidates, whether or not you have children in the district. Please join me in voting for Shane Larson!

Taylor Westley

Glenwood Springs