Re-elect Adam and Kristen to Holy Cross Energy Board

Adam Palmer and Kristen Bertuglia are up for re-election to the Holy Cross Energy board of directors. Please keep an eye out for your ballot in the mail and vote for these two experienced community-oriented professional candidates. Both Adam and Kristen are proven champions for cost effective renewable energy and clean air solutions to protect our quality of life in the mountains. During their service on the Holy Cross board Adam and Kristen have helped achieve 35 percent renewable energy into the power supply portfolio without raising rates on our energy bills. This is good for all of us. They are committed to low customer rates while playing leadership roles to transform the industry toward a clean energy economy. They have been supportive of new programs and services for our community including on-bill financing and rebates to help families save more money. Please join me in re-electing Adam and Kristen to the Holy Cross Energy board of directors.

Kim Langmaid

Vail