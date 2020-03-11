Raise some Kane for Basalt mayor

Basalt residents, please vote in the upcoming mayor and council election. For mayor I’m voting for Bill Kane. He is a proven leader that will meet and listen to everyone, is civil and will enhance the stewardship and vibrancy of Basalt. He is recognized statewide as an environmental leader by being appointed by the governor to the State Wildlife Commission and to the Great Outdoors Colorado Board that has helped fund the protection of Glassier Open Space a key open space parcel near Willits that provides great wildlife habitat and trail access to the Crown.

As town manager, he engaged and listened to the needs of the school district and has been a staunch advocate for affordable housing and child care. He is committed to preserving the urban growth boundary to prevent sprawl, while working hard to revitalize downtown Basalt. Bill helped find a spot to get the Rocky Mountain Institute to relocate to Basalt and show that Basalt is open to businesses that will lead the way on addressing our climate emergency. Bill is proposing to find a way to bring back River Days, which most longtime residents in Basalt miss! Let’s elect someone who has the experience and civility to lead Basalt and join me with ranking Bill Kane No. 1 on your ballot.

Gary Tennenbaum

Basalt