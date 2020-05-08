Racing for the cure
This coronavirus is unbelievable. My NYC asset manager thought it was a usual stock disaster. Not me. I could tell it was a disease, like the medieval “Black Plague” that killed 10 million.
Trump’s flailing at the virus is futile. The stimulus benefits some people will get will last a short time like unemployment. The Treasury secretary said 20% unemployment is to be expected. I think 50% is more realistic.
The stimulus is a joke. Who can work on it if you follow the separation recommendations? Not me!
My recommendation is to pile billions of dollars on scientists, doctors, etc. to find a cure, and next, a vaccine.
I would compare the virus to an atomic war. Stay home or in a shelter. Protect yourself and your family from the virus fallout. Is G0d mad at the world?! He/She could stop this virus in a second … if there is a god.
Prayers are useless. Action will save most of us.
Richard Goodwin
Snowmass Village
