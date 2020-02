Regarding the letter from Vince Thomas, “Are you next?” (Feb. 6, aspentimes.com)

1. Did Sandy Mulcahy really “build her own house,” or did her son?

2. Sandy Mulcahy wouldn’t even qualify to live in employee housing and from what I hear, she lives in Texas. Which brings up the question, how did Lee ever qualify?

Diane Spicer

Aspen