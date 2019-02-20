Questioning Richards about transportation
February 20, 2019
I have a question for Aspen City Council candidate Rachel Richards.
In recent forums you have supported light rail through Marolt Open Space as the answer to the traffic problems at the Entrance to Aspen.
Yet the current council recently spent $500,000 (while you were a county commissioner) to determine that the billion dollar-plus price tag for the light rail from Brush Creek to Aspen would most probably not pass the voters' litmus test on spending.
The real issue, though, is every time the light rail crosses through an intersection from the airport and along Main Street, all traffic would come to a complete stop for several minutes four times an hour, increasing traffic congestion.
Undoubtedly the added wait times for local traffic from light rail would make everyone extremely cranky, plus this stale discussion would once again start the same rancorous 40-year-old debate.
Isn't it better to come forward with a new solution that works? Would you support reconfiguring the existing roundabout to add slip lanes and a roundabout at Cemetery Lane? If not, why?
Recommended Stories For You
Toni Kronberg
Old Snowmass
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen-area men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte
- Aspen-area has suffered the brunt of Colorado’s fatal avalanches this year
- Snowmass Club, Aspen Shakti, three other businesses say Aspen Club has not paid them in months
- Aspen man charged in political official assault
- Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer shares reasons for breakup with Vail Resorts
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.