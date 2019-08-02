Pyling on Marolt

It was fascinating to me in a psychological sense that Roger Marolt chose to reference and characterize Mayberry’s village idiot Gomer Pyle in his most recent gloating, know-it-all celebratory end-zone dance column about 1A. If there’s one dude in town that reminds me of Gomer Pyle, dresses like him, walks and talks like him, skis like him, thinks like and emulates him, same physique and everything, it’s Roger Marolt.

Lo Semple

Aspen