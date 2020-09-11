Putin plays Trump like a fiddle

Once again, Vladimir Putin poisons an opponent who has the audacity to disagree with him or has exposed Putin’s corruption.

Putin has assassinated or attempted to assassinate many people who oppose him. Putin has shot them and used various poisons that are only available from his stores — plutonium and Novichok nerve gas, for examples.

These are not over-the-counter agents like Clorox.

And once again, Putin’s Washington puppet DJT looks the other way. This is nothing new for Donald Trump. Trump always looks the other way when Russia is involved. He continues to ignore the fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, just as he is ignoring the facts that Russia is now interfering in the 2020 election on his, Trump’s, behalf.

Just as he ignored his own intelligent branch when they informed him that Russia has been placing bounties on American soldiers. NATO condemned Putin for his assassinations. Trump on the other hand, probably has asked Putin where he could pick up some Novichok. We need to realize that Trump is too busy to defend the U.S. from Russia. After all it takes time to rig an election, ask his supporters to vote twice, gut the U.S. mail, to organize thugs to patrol polling locations, and support white supremacists. Donald tweets from dawn to dawn, but a Kleptocrat’s work is never done.

Dick Hampleman

Basalt