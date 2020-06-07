Put your support behind Iacino
What a breath of fresh air James Iacino is! Running for the 3rd Congressional District seat currently held by Scott Tipton, big oil and big money’s best friend, James speaks knowledgeably and forthrightly about the urgent needs of our district and the world: for clean, renewable energy, for proper funding for and protection of our public lands, and for basic human rights like healthcare.
Especially refreshing, James comes with real business credentials as the leader of Seattle Fish Co, a small family business founded by his grandfather here in Colorado over 100 years ago. James has spent the last decade building business and growing jobs on the Western Slope and across the state, and therefore is the kind of candidate Scott Tipton has never faced.
As a resident of Ridgway, Colorado, James understands what our mountains, local farms, and connected community mean to us. He is the candidate who can beat Scott Tipton—please vote for James in the upcoming primary!
Karin Teague
Carbondale
