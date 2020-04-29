Put the work in our workforce
Lessons drawn so far from the Wuhan bioweapon attack on the West: Elite statists need bigger, even less competent, less democratic and more authoritarian trans-national and national agencies (e.g., WHO, CDC and FDA, that dropped the ball this time), with counterparts down to the state and county to control human behavior. The great unwashed — the ones who’ll have to recover the $4 million to $6 trillion of needlessly trashed economic output, driven out of employment, deprived of human companionship, deceived by pseudo-scientific spreadsheets and bell curves, need to get back to work.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
