Put the foodies and winos on the streets

Well, June is finally here. The snow in town has melted, leaves are on the trees, and now we can enjoy downtown Aspen and play together and with our dogs in Wagner Park.

Oh, but wait, we will have to endure another closing of the park for weeks for the annual Food & Wine festival, and to repair the damage to the sod caused by the festival. Why should we be denied the park just so a bunch of people can taste wines? Why can’t the festival be moved onto the streets like the farmers market, or to another location other than the most enjoyed central park in Aspen? It’s absurd!

Eric Simon

Snowmass Village