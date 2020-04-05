Put herd immunity over self entitlement

I bet we all know someone like this. Thinks the virus is overblown. Keeps their business on the side running. Involves others. Goes to like-minded friends for meals. Has excuses to not shelter, drive all over, feels entitled and independently proud in their normal life.

I know a few; don’t you?

Have you tried and failed to get them to change? Yes, I have. I read somewhere that Americans have a unique self-reliance and independence. I think it may be true. The problem is unlike before the virus, now we are called to run with the herd and protect it. We dare not resist and assert ourself, for now only the dangerously entitled do so.

You’ve all seen discussion of herd immunity. Helping the human herd gain immunity till we get a vaccine in a year at least is what will save millions. It’s what we are all called to do. And we will lose almost as many millions. I think this fundamentally is what so many do not understand.

This is a time to #STANDWITHTHEHERD.

Pete Grannis

Basalt