Put food to good use locally

Please do not leave food in front of the Lift Up store in Aspen as it is closed through May. On Monday, I saw a bag of bread in front of the door, which I have no idea how long it had been there. Thus, it will have to be thrown out.

There are signs on the Lift Up store not to leave food and that you can donate food to Aspen Family Connections at the Aspen Middle School from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday. People in need can pick up food at the Aspen Middle School from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Cathleen Krahe

Aspen