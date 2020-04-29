Put food to good use locally
Please do not leave food in front of the Lift Up store in Aspen as it is closed through May. On Monday, I saw a bag of bread in front of the door, which I have no idea how long it had been there. Thus, it will have to be thrown out.
There are signs on the Lift Up store not to leave food and that you can donate food to Aspen Family Connections at the Aspen Middle School from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday. People in need can pick up food at the Aspen Middle School from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Cathleen Krahe
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User