Public transportation faces winter difficulties in Roaring Fork Valley
If people in Basalt have had to wait an hour to catch a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus upvalley, what can riders from Aspen Village expect?
For the first time ever, I’ve been dreading winter because of this bus situation. Has thought been given to the small bus stops along the way, especially up or down from Basalt?
Pat Milligan
Aspen Village
