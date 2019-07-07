Protests are the American way

In the last several days there have been two letters to the editor which basically were upset that Planned Parenthood was in the Fourth of July Parade in Aspen. Both writers felt that the parade was not the appropriate place for such a “protest.”

I would like to make two points: First, the very concept of America (which this parade was celebrating) was a nation born in massive protest. Second, political statements and protests are a longtime tradition in the Aspen Fourth of July parade — at least in the 35 or so years I have been watching it. In fact, I think the parade over the last several years has gotten a little too tame.

Bill Barnhart

Minneapolis and Aspen