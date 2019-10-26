Proposition CC reeks of Communist plot
Passing state Proposition CC takes another step toward the Californification of Colorado. It would automatically give the Colorado Communists control freaks in government more of your money to advance their agenda as property valuations go up. Big Government yields big problems. Look at California, Illinois, and New York for examples. Vote no on Proposition CC
Mark Kwiecienski
Basalt
