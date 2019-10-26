 Proposition CC reeks of Communist plot | AspenTimes.com

Proposition CC reeks of Communist plot

Letters to the Editor | October 26, 2019

Passing state Proposition CC takes another step toward the Californification of Colorado. It would automatically give the Colorado Communists control freaks in government more of your money to advance their agenda as property valuations go up. Big Government yields big problems. Look at California, Illinois, and New York for examples. Vote no on Proposition CC

Mark Kwiecienski

Basalt

Letters to the Editor
