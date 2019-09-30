Proposed Basalt park falls short on design

Both proposed designs for the Basalt Town Park include a “great lawn … about the size of three tennis courts.”

Sounds impressive, right? Well, let’s do some math. Three standard size tennis courts equal 8,424 square feet. For comparison purposes, a baseball diamond is 8,100 square feet. On a football field, 8,424 square feet will get you from the goal line to about the 15-yard line. Triangle Park in Willits is well over 12,000 square feet (and frequently lacking space during local events).

“Great lawn”? I don’t think so. The proposed lawn space seems more suitable for a “pocket park” than a town community park. We can do better.

Greg Shugars

Basalt