Prop 112 is homegrown

Perhaps the most absurd claim made by Protect Colorado, the political action committee for the oil and gas industry, in their deluge of ads opposing Proposition 112 is that it was initiated by out-of-state provocateurs.

It's true, Colorado Rising, sponsor of the ballot issue, hired a petition signing firm from Oregon to get the initiative on the ballot, but the idea for the safer setback proposition originated right here in sweet, home Colorado.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale