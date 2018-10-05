Prop 112 is homegrown
October 5, 2018
Perhaps the most absurd claim made by Protect Colorado, the political action committee for the oil and gas industry, in their deluge of ads opposing Proposition 112 is that it was initiated by out-of-state provocateurs.
It's true, Colorado Rising, sponsor of the ballot issue, hired a petition signing firm from Oregon to get the initiative on the ballot, but the idea for the safer setback proposition originated right here in sweet, home Colorado.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Glenwood Canyon open after semi goes off I-70 upper deck to lower deck
- DA: Pitkin County sheriff candidate may have broken law
- Basalt apartment complex potentially closed for weeks after water pipe collapses
- Aspen cops: Man tries to pass obviously fake cash
- Lake Christine Fire suspects due in court Tuesday, but DA says hearing is procedural