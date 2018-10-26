Prop. 112 is a move to stop fracking

We have before us a landmark opportunity to protect our health and safety from the dangers of future fracking, which threatens the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil in which we grow our food. Proposition 112 would be the first time in U.S. history that we, the people, not elected officials, take action to protect our communities from the harms of fracking operations. And the time for action is now.

There are 47,000 active oil and gas wells and 82,000 inactive wells statewide, with toxic spills/releases totaling more than 4,000 — 100 percent contaminating soil and 43 percent contaminating ground water. Additionally, companies pump toxic fracking waste underground via "injection wells." One Colorado injection site has been found that holds as much as 1.26 trillion gallons of toxic wastewater. ("Fracking in Colorado," http://www.cityofloveland.org/home/showdocument?id=11376)

According to a recent report by Physicians for Social Responsibility, a 2012 risk assessment that used air samples close to well pads in Garfield County, Colorado concluded that residents living less than a half mile away are at greater risk for negative neurological, respiratory, hematological and developmental health effects and have a higher cancer risk than those living further.

From a jobs perspective, there are fewer than 26,000 oil and gas jobs in Colorado (CU's 2018 Business and Economic Outlook), compared with the ski industry's 46,000, the renewable energy industry's 62,000, or the outdoor recreation industry's 229,000 jobs.

Exploding homes, earthquakes and methane-related climate changes are Colorado realities; however, this November, we the people have the power to make our state a healthier and safer place to live.

Your vote can make history. Vote "yes" on Proposition 112.

Michelle Williams

Carbondale