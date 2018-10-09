Preserve open space, vote for city office Option A

I am an artist and one of my favorite places to paint the breathtaking landscape in Aspen is at the John Denver Sanctuary in Rio Grande Park. My next favorite place to paint is the library's park plaza at Galena Plaza's Open Space.

Why are we thinking about putting up a huge, monster building for city offices which will take away the majestic open-space character of that area? I plan on voting for Option A on Question 2D to build the city offices right across the street from City Hall.

We cannot afford to lose the 21 parking spaces across from Rio Grande Field, either.

Liz Frazier

Aspen