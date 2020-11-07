Praise for blue push in red region

I want to thank Diane Mitsch Bush, Karl Hanlon, Colin Wilhelm, Beatriz Soto and Leslie Robinson for running superb campaigns in western rural Colorado. Citizens saw some of the best candidates and best-run campaigns ever in a red district.

They didn’t prevail, but it’s not always about winning. It’s about leaning in and changing the narrative to focus on progressive issues. Twenty years ago I won a county commissioner race in a red district and now it’s blue. I ran and lost in 2016 on Green New Deal and Medicare for All, and it’s now common sense lifesaving policies.

Most people in urban areas, liberal ski towns and coastal cities have no idea how hard it is to run in a red district. These folks stood up against great odds and made a difference. They should be applauded.

This is a story most never cover in politics, but it is real down home grassroots politics where getting to know people in a huge geographic region matters.

Mad respect, you guys.

Arn Menconi

Former Eagle County commissioner