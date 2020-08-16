PPP loans might be fool’s gold
Business owners who kept their employees paid through the government shutdown by taking advantage of our federal government’s Payment Protection Program (PPP loans) be aware: The U.S. Treasury SBA’s Aug. 10 loan-forgiveness application window was suspended without further notice.
For those of us who are skeptical of our government’s promises and edicts, please take this seriously — it is possible that PPP loans won’t be forgiven as initially promised. One credible PPP participant (a chain restaurant owner with over 1,000 employees) shared in an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News that Democrats in the Treasury Department are pushing to treat PPP loans as taxable income.
I advise PPP recipients to consult your tax and legal attorneys about this. If at the time that PPP was being hyped you decided that for the benefit of your employees and for the benefit of your business it would be sensible to take “free” government money without realizing that sooner or later you’d have to pay the piper, it’s time to seek reckoning. Further, I’d say — be on guard when anyone promises something for nothing, especially from our ever-encroaching government. As a sanity check, think “masks must be worn even when you’re hiking and nobody’s nearby!”
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User