Powerful words
When I lay awake at night, unhappy with the state of the world, I often turn to scripture. I turn to the Bible both for my solace and for my guide. Here’s a wise verse, written by our good old sage Isaiah: “But the wicked are like the tossing sea; for it cannot rest, and its waters toss up mire and dirt. There is no peace, says my God, for the wicked.”
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village
