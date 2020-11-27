Pot calling kettle black in Lift-Up situation
I was shocked at the Nov. 23 Aspen Times article titled “Local nonprofit food distributor under scrutiny.” How dare an executive at Aspen Skiing Co. tell a volunteer organization Lift-Up they are violating the public’s trust.
This reproach is laughable from an organization that for decades has not taken responsibility for its employees and relied on government and nonprofits to do the job they should have done. And the well-to-do famous part-time residents of Aspen also have a responsibility they have ignored.
Both groups are content to maintain their profitability and take care of their properties and be served by the volunteers from nonprofits like Lift-Up. They also are content to have employees and service people travel from downvalley where they can afford to live passing twice daily through Glenwood because they do not provide livable year-long homes in Aspen for the people who make their business a success and their mansions livable.
Your criticism will make it difficult for organizations like Lift-Up to get volunteers since they will be under the gun and waiting for Skico to “blow the whistle” again. Get off your high horse Skico and come down to Earth understanding where the real fault rests: not with Lift-up and volunteer organizations but with your board of directors.
Glenn Vawter
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pot calling kettle black in Lift-Up situation
I was shocked at the Nov. 23 Aspen Times article titled “Local nonprofit food distributor under scrutiny.” How dare an executive at Aspen Skiing Co. tell a volunteer organization Lift-Up they are violating the public’s…