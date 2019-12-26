Postal woes show Aspen’s income inequality

Regarding people joking that “town is a world-class resort with third-world postal services.”

I can only say that the post offices I have visited in Colombia, Mexico, Belize, Republic of Georgia, Lebanon, and South Africa, to name a few, are tidier and have better service than what I’ve witnessed at the Aspen post office.

It is not the fault of the Postal Service employees who like so many other workers in town are underpaid, overworked, and paying higher taxes than the people who fly into Aspen on their private jets.

I’ll just say that “this town is a world-class resort with third-world income inequality.”

Vanessa Corona

Aspen