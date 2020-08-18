Postal Service’s purse strings tied

Why is no one addressing the underlying basis of why the U.S. Postal Service is operating at deficit? The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006 passed into law by the Republicans (!) and signed by President George Bush immediately caused their bottom line to tank.

Without this fiscal constraint stemming back 14 years, our Postal Service would have an extremely healthy and consistently prosperous financial situation and their dire financial status would not be a tool for the current administration to use in their criminal and illegal (under federal law) undertaking of their post office shenanigans.

Marie E. Kelly

Aspen