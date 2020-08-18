Postal Service’s purse strings tied
Why is no one addressing the underlying basis of why the U.S. Postal Service is operating at deficit? The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act of 2006 passed into law by the Republicans (!) and signed by President George Bush immediately caused their bottom line to tank.
Without this fiscal constraint stemming back 14 years, our Postal Service would have an extremely healthy and consistently prosperous financial situation and their dire financial status would not be a tool for the current administration to use in their criminal and illegal (under federal law) undertaking of their post office shenanigans.
Marie E. Kelly
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User