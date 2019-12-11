Postal Service can’t be trusted

We recently sent a card with two gift cards enclosed (total value of $150) to our son in Belleview, Washington, for his birthday. It was sent U.S. Postal Service, in person, from the Carbondale post office. Extra postage was added at that time as required by the post office employee. This was Nov. 25; our son’s birthday is Dec. 4.

Our son called us on Dec. 9 (14 days after the postmark) to say he had finally received the card. The card had been opened prior to delivery and the gift cards were gone.

So, two things here. First, once again, the inefficiency and ineptness of the USPS has been demonstrated. This seems to be a chronic problem. Second, and more importantly, it is a federal crime to tamper with U.S. mail. When any of us mails something, a bill, a letter, a package, we expect honesty and safety and reliability. Clearly this is not the case. From the time this item was mailed, to the time it was delivered to our son’s mailbox, it should not have left the possession of the USPS. My conclusion is that the USPS is not to be trusted or relied upon.

I urge everyone, at this busy time of year for mailings, to consider who you want your carrier to be. There are options.

Keven Goodwin

Carbondale