Poor news judgment in Crested Butte article
I’m deeply offended by your choice to print the “Asher on Aspen” column about hiking to Crested Butte (July 30 Aspen Times Weekly). The entire group is unmasked in close proximity, talking about carpooling together, sharing a bottle of Proseco from the bottle, etc, etc. Do you not see a problem with this?
Please remind me, aren’t we in the middle of a pandemic? You have a responsibility to our community — please consider this in the future!
Lisa Waldman
Snowmass Village
