Politicians vs. humanity

The endangered species has been under attack for the past four years. Not only is wildlife on the brink of extinction due to removing protection for many species, but the Environmental Protection Agency has relaxed rules for dirty air, dirty water, dirty land and more pollution.

It’s almost comical when President Donald Trump talks about balancing economy with environment. There is no survival chance for Mother Nature with this guy. And you know who is going to suffer? Not me, not you and not these politicians.

Those who will bare consequences will be your children, those growing up right now! I guess my one consolation is that it doesn’t matter what political party you belong to when it concerns the environment. The well-being of this planet will affect you no matter if you are Republican or Democrat.

To be honest, I don’t know if homosapiens are smart enough to save themselves. We have plenty of brainpower, but that is the problem. We need to get out of our head and lead with wisdom and sensitivity — not with intellect.

I will vote for the candidate who will hurt the environment the least because I would like for this planet to stay healthy for our children. I’m not interested in living in space with no trees, no animals, no snow or ocean to enjoy.

Diana Keyser

Carbondale