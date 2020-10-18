Political pilfering in Basalt
Thursday night someone went around the Elk Run and old Basalt neighborhoods and removed all of the Biden/Harris signs. Not only is that a crime (theft), but despicable as a juvenile stunt at best, and a violation of personal liberty and freedom of speech for those who lost the science. Shame on the wrongdoer.
Parker Maddux
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User