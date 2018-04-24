Polis for Colorado governor

Last year I traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby Congress on climate change with two dozen athletes from the nonprofit Protect Our Winters. We wanted a congressman to talk to the group, but it was an inconvenient ask for an early morning slot at our distant, discount hotel. But one member stepped up: Jared Polis. He joined us for breakfast, gave a talk and, at the end, when I asked him if he needed to go, he said: "No, I have time." This was consistent with what I've seen from Polis; he's a committed climate warrior who also is respectful of his constituents. He has consistently fought for smart, often bipartisan fixes — fighting to end fossil fuel subsidies, or crafting legislation to protect over 90,000 acres of Colorado wilderness. So it's no surprise that in the governor's race, Polis now has the endorsement of the Sierra Club and its 100,000-plus Colorado members. Given Donald Trump's anti-environment crusade, we need strong state leadership, especially given the obvious impacts of a warming planet. Polis has been fearless on this issue, as evidenced by his plan to make Colorado 100 percent renewable-electricity-powered by 2040. I'm happy to support him and I hope you will, too.

Auden Schendler

Basalt