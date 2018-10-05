Polis and Mitsch Bush best option for health care
October 5, 2018
The dysfunctional and expensive medical system in this country — which is bankrupting individuals and the country — needs a major overhaul. Please vote for candidates such as Diane Mitsch Bush and Jared Polis, who are most apt to stand up to lobbyists representing big medicine and do what's right for our citizens. Both candidates support single-payer universal health care as a common-sense way of improving care, getting rid of inefficiencies and waste in the current system and making health care affordable for everyone.
Steve Hessl, M.D., George Bohnfalk, M.D. and Greg Feinsinger, M.D.
Carbondale
Leslie Fuller, M.D. William Flood, M.D.
Glenwood Springs
