Poignant commentary by Marolt

Did you happen to catch Roger Marolt’s latest column in the paper (“Prime cut of a great ski season cooked all the way through,” May 3, The Aspen Times)? Not surprisingly, he seems confused by Aspen Highlands — the “Local’s Mountain.”

He did, however, on the last day of the season, have an epiphany off sorts. He concluded that skiing the runs on the Steeplechase side of the mountain down to the Deep Temerity chairlift offer the most expert direct fall-line lift access skiing of any mountain in Aspen.

Better late than never, Roger.

Lo Semple

Aspen