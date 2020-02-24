Plenty of alternatives to KAJX

Former KAJX classical music listeners, don’t despair. There is hope and a simple fix, by tuning into another FM radio station that happens to have outlets in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale, as well as Aspen. I’m delighted KDNK will give residence to some of the DJs that attracted and kept a following for many years, and will probably now tune into KDNK to hear the music they’ve always heard, hopefully with the same DJs?

For the classical music lovers, there is Colorado Public Radio (CPR.org), which plays classical music 100% of the time, and has three separate transmitters in the Roaring Fork Valley, so reception isn’t (often) a problem. There are CPR frequencies on the FM band in Glenwood and Carbondale, and one in Aspen. The frequency for Aspen is 101.5 on the FM Band.

David J. B. Singer

Aspen