Please support animals in the upcoming election

Editor's note: This letter was origianlly addressed to Rep. Scott Tipton.

The purpose of law is to protect the innocent — and few are more innocent than animals. Yet our laws do not do nearly enough to safeguard animals from neglect and mistreatment, whether it's exporting horses for slaughter or pets' exposure to domestic abusers. You can help to change that.

Please support the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals comprehensive legislative agenda for 2018 with initiatives such as the PAWS Act (H.R.909/S.322), PACT Act (H.R. 1494/S.654) and others to help us protect those who do not have a voice and help more animals. We are their voice. I believe we must get political for animals, and we will be carefully watching your record on these issues. Thank you for your consideration.

Natalie Blanchard

Aspen