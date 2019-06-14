Please keep us in the Knous

Normally I applaud your paper’s coverage of our local athletes’ accomplishments, but I have noticed one glaring omission.

What about Jim Knous? Jim is playing on the PGA tour, competing against the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Why no coverage of Jim?

Jim is a great guy who grew up in Basalt, attended Basalt K-12 schools, and went on to the Colorado School of Mines where he starred on the golf team. Since graduating from Mines he has been chasing his dream of qualifying to play on the PGA tour, a dream he realized last fall when he earned his PGA players card. I’m sure there are many valley residents who would be interested in following Jim’s career.

Mike Petrie

Basalt