Please don’t go, Paradise

Sadly, Aspen has a new theme song:

“Don’t It always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone

They paved Paradise

And put up a cashmere shop!”

We can only hope that Polly Ross will have no reason to add Paradise Bakery to her Halloween costume, which is absolutely covered with business cards identifying the “Restaurants of Aspen’s Past.”

Good luck, Paradise, we need you!

Shelly Franklin

Aspen