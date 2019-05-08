Please don’t go, Paradise
Sadly, Aspen has a new theme song:
“Don’t It always seem to go
That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone
They paved Paradise
And put up a cashmere shop!”
We can only hope that Polly Ross will have no reason to add Paradise Bakery to her Halloween costume, which is absolutely covered with business cards identifying the “Restaurants of Aspen’s Past.”
Good luck, Paradise, we need you!
Shelly Franklin
Aspen
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.