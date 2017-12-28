Please declare Trump unfit for office

Mr. Vice President Mike Pence,

Assuming the position of vice president of the United States of America you swore on a Bible to uphold and defend its Constitution. I implore you to do your sworn duty and invoke section 4 of Amendment 25, declaring the current president unable to discharge the duties of his office, and make swift his removal from office.

Your party, our nation, and indeed the world are threatened each and every day he remains.

Thank you for your serious consideration.

Scott MacCracken

Aspen