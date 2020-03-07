Please, APCHA?

Executive sessions (where the public is removed) are damaging to democracy, especially those by conflicted board members seeking to remove a family from their self-built house for not counting art.

Before Bud Mulcahy passed, he sensed from the city attorney present on inspections something stinky. To paraphrase liberal Democrat/extreme socialist Rachel Richards, there was a loophole in our deed and a “white trash Republican from Texas” got the better of the Dems who control Aspen.

Rather than spend endless more years of litigation (we are on appeal in three courts), why not allow us and the Aspen High graduate and her kids, whom corrupt Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority is trying to evict, to instead pay fines and do community service?

Let’s remember Aspen was built around the arts. We’ve never been late on taxes. I’m ready to show compliance with APCHA’s ever-evolving rules with my artistic records APCHA refused to look at back in 2015.

We seek peace — not more tribalism.

Lee and Sandy Mulcahy

Aspen