Pitkin County voting tips

If you have not received your Pitkin County mail ballot in the mail, please contact 970-429-2732, and we will send you a replacement mail ballot immediately.

The last day an individual can submit a registration application or request a replacement mail ballot and still receive a ballot in the mail is Monday. After Monday, voters must vote in person at a voter service and polling center. Early voting began at the Aspen Jewish Community Center on Tuesday, and continues to Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please vote early to avoid lines on Election Day. A reminder to use a mail-ballot drop box located at the Pitkin Administration Building, Snowmass Town Hall and Basalt Town Hall. Due to COVID-19, help us make this a safe election for everyone by returning your ballot via mail or drop box. If you must go to the polls, please vote early, avoid lines on Election Day and help us make this a safe election for everyone!

Janice K. Vos Caudill

Clerk and recorder, Pitkin County