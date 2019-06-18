Pitkin County Senior Center is a happening place

What is the Pitkin County Senior Center? We are a community center for active, engaged adults, and we invite the community to our Summer Day Soirée from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Pitkin County Senior Services offers lunch, door-to-door transportation, fitness programs, educational presentations and special events. We also provide information on Medicare benefits, care navigation, adult protection and in-home assistance. You may never need assistance, but we invite you to become familiar with the resources we have for you, your family and your friends. Our professionally prepared lunches are touted as among the best in the country!

Come by the soirée to see what we have to offer. There will be fitness class demos, samples of the food from our kitchen, music, community resource information and a prize drawings.

If you can’t make it Tuesday, we invite you to stop by another time. We are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chad Federwitz

Manager, Pitkin County Senior Services