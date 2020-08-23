Pitkin County Library closure a disservice to community

I for one would like to express my frustration with the Pitkin County Library remaining closed during this pandemic. The library website doesn’t give us the reasons and cause for the extended closure let alone a timeline to reopen the library. It simply states, “The library is closed until further notice.”

Now I understand that the library has instituted a program for books to be reserved, checked out and picked up along with some other online services, but that is not enough. For me, the library provides a place to have meetings, study and do research. However, I know it provides far more for many other members of our community. Our library provides a vital service for our community. It is a public asset that we pay for through our tax dollars; keeping it closed for use is an unnecessary and excessive measure to mitigate exposure to COVID-19. The closure is a clear disservice to our community.

I believe that it is entirely reasonable to have the library open for the public especially given the measures already in place within the city to mitigate COVID-19. So I am calling on Kathy Chandler, the library director and the library board of trustees; John Wilkinson, Austine Stitt, Judy Wrigley, Barbara Reid, Judi Harris, John Keleher, Barbara Smith and Elizabeth Nix, to fulfill their mission “to enrich our community by inspiring lifelong learning and providing access to information and ideas.” And reopen our Pitkin County Library.

Spencer Keep

Aspen