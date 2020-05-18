Pitkin, Aspen officeholders can prove we’re all in this together
I read that the Pitkin County commissioners are not going ahead with the May 20 restaurant opening as hoped because the “safety of the public is their number one focus.” I appreciate their position and the importance of keeping our community safe. I only have one question — are they still getting paid their $80,000 to $90,000 annual salaries?
I call on all elected officials to stand in solidarity with their constituents and forgo their pay (including retroactive back to March) until Pitkin County/city of Aspen are allowed to reopen. This would make sense as all tax revenues are expected to decline and the additional funds would help the city and county financially. We’re all in this together and we will get through it!
John Jacobs
Aspen
