Pit bulls have rights too

I am a longtime fellow Coloradan and I would like to address the ongoing topic of banning dog specific breeds — namely banning pit bulls. Most people in this modern day will agree that any type of discrimination is wrong.

I am adamantly against any type of discrimination whether against humans or animals alike. It should be noted, that former President Barack Obama spoke out against breed specific discrimination during his time in the Oval Office. I hope all animal rights activists are speaking out right now for justice for these living, feeling, amazing creatures. Let us focus on the people that have a mindset that animals are less than they are. Let us focus on the abusers, let us start taking serious concentrated efforts to have sufficient laws in place that make it clear animal abuse is against the law.

Mistreatment of animals is the reason why an animal may become angry. Dogs, pit bulls are not born mean. When any discrimination is justified, we are all in danger. I heard the late hero, John Lewis, say that when you know that something is wrong, if you do not do anything about it, it does not matter if you think something is wrong. I am a proud owner of a labrador and a pit bull mix and would never trade either for all the gold. I will always make a loving home for a pit bull breed. Sadly, the fact that this legislation is even a topic of conversation makes me ashamed of my fellow Coloradans.

Natalie Blanchard

Aspen